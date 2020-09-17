'America's Got Talent': BTS Delivers Fun 'Dynamite' Performance During Semifinals Results Show

America's Got Talent brought real star power to this week's live semifinals results show. Beloved supergroup BTS brought their effortless charisma to the episode for a fun, wild performance of "Dynamite"

In between host Terry Crews revealing which hopefuls were moving on the finals or getting the axe, the mega-hit K-pop band brought an electric energy to the proceedings.

The epic number -- shot and performed outdoors instead of in the theater, due to coronavirus precautions -- saw BTS deliver a flawless rendition of their hit tune, and showed exactly why "Dynamite" became their first song to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts.

Needless to say, fans had a lot of love for the number and took to Twitter to celebrate another BTS triumph.

BTS’ STAGE PERFOMANCE IS UNMATCHED pic.twitter.com/b4PAAss3UF — kass⁷ 🍒 (@jeonbubbles) September 17, 2020

🎉 @BTS_twt did that! The new song and that performance was literally dynamite! 💥👏🏾💜 #BTSonAGT pic.twitter.com/E5SpFDVNYm — terry crews (@terrycrews) September 17, 2020

#BTSonAGT @BTS_twt



THIS IS WHY THEY WENT TO EVERLAND. I ATE AT THAT OLD TIMEY DINER SHSHSHSJ pic.twitter.com/KnrXZCqFLg — Aurelia⁷ ⟭⟬ (@AureliaOT7) September 17, 2020

no more excuses for these other american shows. if agt can give us a set up like THAT??? aint no reason bts should be given a side stage with a tarp — e⁷ #1 (=) (@wohcuIt) September 17, 2020

As for the AGT results, out of the 11 acts that performed during the second night of the semifinals round on Tuesday, only five were able to move on to next week's season 15 finals.

The three acts in jeopardy -- and thus eligible for the Dunkin' Save and Judges' Save -- included country singer Kenadi Dodds, magician Max Major and salsa dancing duo BAD Salsa. Viewers then got a chance to vote during the episode for who should have a shot in the finals.

Before those results were announced, Crews revealed the three acts who would be chasing their AGT dream into the next round.

This select group included the inspiring, powerhouse vocalist Cristina Rae, the acrobatic dance trio The Bello Sisters, and 14-year-old songstress Daneliya Tuleshova -- who was brought to tears of joy by the results.

Sadly, this meant saying goodbye to five wonderful acts who had given it their best shot but came up just a little short. The contents who got sent packing included two former Golden Buzzer winners -- New York City-based dance group W.A.F.F.L.E Crew and the inspirational Voices of Our City Choir -- as well as singer Celina Graves, daredevil Jonathan Goodwin and sword swallower Brett Loudermilk.

As for the Dunkin Save, America voted to keep teen singer Kenadi Dodds in the competition, and after the judges' voted, BAD Salsa earned the Judges' Save, and Max Major's AGT journey came to an end.

ET spoke with Dodds on Wednesday, and the young country artist opened up about what it mean to her and her father to make it all the way on AGT.

"My dad, he's a paralympic athlete and he coaches me in my music, and it's kind of both of our journeys, so it would be a dream come true," Dodds, 15, reflected. "He always tells me this is my Olympics, and he always tried to help me get the gold medal in my Olympics, and it's been so much fun to be here."

All the acts who are still standing will face off for one last night of epic performances when the America's Got Talentfinals kick off Tuesday, Sept. 22 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.