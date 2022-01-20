Jeannie Mai Reveals Name of Her and Jeezy's Baby and Meaning Behind the Moniker

Baby Jenkin’s name has been revealed! Jeannie Mai and Jeezy named their child Monaco Mai Jenkins. In a video posted on her Hello Hunnay YouTube channel, during a tour of the baby’s nursery, Jeannie revealed that Baby Monaco’s name pays homage to the first place where she and Jeezy solidified their relationship.The Real co-host explained that after considering giving the baby a J name -- Jeannie and Jeezy opted for something more personal.

Prior to the newborn's name reveal, Jeannie pointed to a picture of a bridge and told the story about how she and Jeezy had a three-hour talk while she walked that bridge during a solo trip. “This picture was taken in Monaco, France, which is why this nursery is themed after baby J’s name, Monaco.”

After revealing the wall decal that has the baby’s name on it, the new mom continued, “That’s really the theme of the nursery, what Monaco is about. Family, moments, traveling, discussions, important key points in my life and Jeezy’s life, that brought Monaco here.”

The gender-neutral themed room includes pictures from Jeannie and Jeezy’s wedding day, their pregnancy announcement picture, a globe, a life-size giraffe and a few pieces of furniture that are “hand-me downs.”

In an exclusive clip from Thursday’s episode of The Real, shared with People, Jeannie's co-star, Adrienne Houghton, announces the baby’s name. "Three years ago, Jeezy and Jeannie were talking on a bridge in France, talking about what it meant to do life together,” Houghton reads from an envelope. “Here they decided to grow and raise a family together. Hence, they named their child after the city that changed their lives forever: Monaco Mai Jenkins."

Jeannie, 43, and Jeezy, 44, who have yet to confirm the gender of their baby, but announced Monaco’s arrival on Jan 11. “I asked God for a life of love and happiness. He sent me my family,” she wrote next to a picture of a baby blanket and a tag that had the baby’s nickname. “Baby Jenkins is here 🍼❤️.”

In November, prior to Monaco’s arrival, Jeannie spoke to ET's Nischelle Turner about her and her husband’s decision to keep their child’s gender a surprise. "I don't want to because I realized, Nischelle, how many surprises do you actually have in life?" Jeannie explained. "This is the ultimate one.”

She continued, "I want to have a gender-free planning with my husband. So everything that we are excited to do should apply to the child, no matter if it's a boy or a girl."