Tilda Swinton Caps Venice Film Festival Speech With 'Wakanda Forever' Tribute After Chadwick Boseman's Death

Tributes for the late Chadwick Boseman continue to pour in from friends, fans and former co-stars. Tilda Swinton honored her fellow Marvel actor while attending the 77th Venice Film Festival, which kicked off in Italy on Wednesday. Boseman tragically died last week after a four-year battle with colon cancer.

Swinton received the Venice Golden Lion for career achievement and gave a nod to the late Black Panther star. After her powerful speech, which was described as a love letter to cinema, the Doctor Strange actress concluded by saying, "Viva Venezia. Cinema cinema cinema. Wakanda Forever. Nothing but love."

Tilda gives beautiful speech, quotes Bowie, ends with “Wakanda forever.” this is why she’s a queen pic.twitter.com/lPkPTcDRXm — 🍓 house of jaimé 🍓 (@jaimeleahhh) September 2, 2020

Additionally, upon arriving to the festival, Swinton was seen wearing a tan Chanel jacket with a white face mask. She then posed for a number of photos, putting up the "Wakanda Forever" salute from Black Panther, as a nod to Boseman.

Swinton, meanwhile, rocked a unique hand-held gold mask while posing on the red carpet prior to accepting the honor. She later switched to a white face mask while sitting in the audience and posing for more pics after the ceremony.

Jury president Cate Blanchett was also in attendance and awarded Swinton the Venice Golden Lion award.

The actress was seen at various events as the festival kicked off, accessorizing with her face mask as she posed for pics. However, there were moments when she would take it off for solo photo ops.

Meanwhile, Hollywood, as well as Boseman's former co-stars, friends and fans, are still reeling from his unexpected death, many unaware of his battle with cancer.

Swinton was one of many Marvel stars who has paid tribute to Boseman. Following news of his death, Michael B. Jordan, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Brie Larson and more took to social media to pay their respects.