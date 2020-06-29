Up to 60% Off Designer Watches From the Amazon Sale

Time to shop for deals on watches from the Big Style Sale from Amazon! Amazon is taking up to 50% off on top watch brands such as Anne Klein, Guess, Timex and more as part of the massive Amazon Summer Sale.

From stylish bracelet styles to leather strap designs, you're sure to find a good sale deal on a great timepiece to add to your collection among Amazon's selection of dressy and casual watches. Watches also make a great gift for new moms, recent grads and anyone celebrating a birthday.

The Amazon Summer Sale (aka The Big Style Sale) officially started on June 22. We're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories this week including swimwear, men's clothing, dresses, luggage, sandals, sneakers, shoes, and jewelry.

Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.

Keep scrolling to shop big deals on chic watches, and keep checking back with ET Style this evening as we bring you the best deals, markdowns and deep discounts from the Amazon Summer Sale.