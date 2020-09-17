9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: September 18-20

Autumn doesn't arrive until Tuesday, but fall colors and events have arrived in Colorado.

DENVER — Autumn arrives next week and this weekend's seasonal temperatures offer the perfect excuse to head outside and enjoy Colorado's fall colors and annual events such as the corn mazes at Fritzler Farm Park and Chatfield Farms.

Other socially-distant events are planned this weekend including the Run the Rockies Road Race, Wine Classic at Vail and Cruisin' the Canyon Fall Color Truck, Motorcycle & Car Show.

There are some unique online streaming and virtual events that will take place this weekend only such as Denver's Walk to End Alzheimer's, Breck Film Festival, Estes Park Duck Race, Fall Equinox, Broomfield Days festival, Denver Parade of Homes and more.

Remember when you head out, always wear a mask and maintain social distancing from other groups. Be safe and have a fantastic September weekend!

COLORADO — Your Instagram feed is about to be awash with the glory of Colorado's aspens against a backdrop of blue skies, colorful mountains and literal traffic jams full of leaf peepers on US 285. Fall arrives next week and the aspens in Colorado's mountains are beginning to turn. A statewide drought will cause many trees to lose their leaves four to eight days early and that means in Colorado's High Country, the color will peak anywhere from mid-September to early October. Here's what you need to know for your leaf peeping season.

LASALLE — Fall begins this weekend at Colorado's original and premier corn maze. Fritzler Farm Park opens for the 2020 season Saturday with more than 15 attractions, in addition to its famous corn maze. There will be pedal go-carts, pumpkin patch, sunflowers, slide mountain, barrel train, pumpkin cannon, corn spinner, beer garden, antique farm equipment, photo ops and more. Fritzler Farm Park will be open weekends through Halloween. Tickets can be purchased at FritzlerFarmPark.com.

LITTLETON — If you're looking for a festive fall tradition, consider the Corn Maze at Chatfield Farms. The seven-acre corn maze is perfect for adults, while the little ones can explore the corn mini-maze. The Corn Maze at Chatfield Farms opens Friday and will be open at various times through Saturday, Oct. 31. Tickets must be purchased online at BotanicGardens.org. Masks are required and Halloween masks and costumes are not permitted.

FRISCO — The 44th annual Run the Rockies Road Race will be held in person on Saturday, Sept. 19. After extensive discussions internally and with local permitting agencies, the races will be held in 7K and 11K distances. Race registration includes a race tee, aid stations, light to-go post-race refreshments and finisher gift. Registration can be completed at TownofFrisco.com.

COLORADO — This year, the Fall Equinox Marathon, Half Marathon and 5-Mile races are virtual and can be run anywhere in the world. Race distances can be completed anytime from Sept. 1 through Sept. 30. Submit proof by Oct. 4 to get an awesome event swag package with event bib, race shirt, finisher medal, pint cup and sticker. Visit EquinoxHalfMarathon.com to register.

DENVER — Held annually in towns across the country, the Alzheimer's Association's Walk to End Alzheimer's aims to raise funds and awareness for Alzheimer's care, support and research. This year's walk will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday with an online ceremony. The public is then invited to walk in their neighborhood at 9:30 a.m. Registration can be completed online at Act.Alz.org. A Drive-Thru Promise Garden will be open Friday, Sept. 18 from 3-7 p.m. at Empower Field at Mile High.

FREDERICK — Frederick's annual community event that honors the town's mining heritage returns this weekend. The 2020 Miners Day will look different than it has in the past, with no parade, bands, entertainment or fireworks. However, the 3rd annual Frederick Miners Day Pack Burro Race will be live streamed on Facebook. Visit FrederickCO.gov to see Miners Day details.

ESTES PARK — Originally scheduled for May, the annual Estes Park Rotary Duck Race will go virtual this weekend. This year’s event on Saturday will not take place in the familiar venues, but will deliver all the excitement that comes with a traditional race. Instead of gathering at Nicky’s, Riverside Plaza or The Wheel Bar, all that duck race fans need to do is adopt their ducks online at epduckrace.org and then watch on Channel 8 The Rocky Mountain Channel or YouTube to view a virtual race proDUCKtion. Major prizes and hundreds of Duck Buck certificates for local merchants will be drawn from a decorated raffle drum on race day. Adopt your duck at epduckrace.org.

GOLDEN — Thomas the Tank Engine is back at the Colorado Railroad Museum this weekend with his "Day Out With Thomas Celebration.” Kids and families can ride Thomas the Tank Engine as well as meet Sir Topham Hatt, Controller of Thomas’ Railway. There will be Thomas-themed activities including live entertainment, scavenger hunt, hay bale maze, stage shows, sing-a-longs and much more. With enhanced health and safety protocols in place, Thomas the Tank Engine will be at the museum in Golden on Saturday, Sept. 19, Sunday, Sept. 20, Saturday, Sept. 26 and Sunday, Sept. 27. Tickets must be reserved online.

CREEDE — If you're looking to catch some fall colors this weekend, consider the drive along the Upper Rio Grande toward Creede. The drive is full of red, gold and yellow landscapes and leads to the "Cruisin' the Canyon Fall Color Truck, Motorcycle & Car Show." Downtown Creede will have dozens of vintage vehicles from across the region. Saturday's car show opens at 8 a.m. There will be a minimum of 12 feet between each car. There will be awards, and to encourage social distancing, we will not be holding an awards ceremony. After the car show will be a Rod Run to North Creek Falls Overlook followed by burgers at Freemon’s store.

FORT MORGAN — The annual Fall Harvest Car Show kicks off Friday, Sept. 18 at 5 p.m. in downtown Fort Morgan with a casual cruise-in and live music. The show then continues Saturday, Sept. 19 and Sunday, Sept. 20 with music, door prizes, food and product vendors, downtown shopping and cool cars. See the complete schedule at FallHarvestCarShow.org.

DENVER — The Denver Parade of Homes, the longstanding home showcase summer tradition hosted by the Home Builders Association of Metro Denver (HBA), is back with "Your Personalized Parade." This year, tour the largest showcase of the latest in architecture and home design along the Front Range when, where and how you want. You can now enjoy free virtual home tours online or schedule an appointment for in-person tours at ParadeofHomesDenver.com. Online and in-person, you will discover unique homes and floor plans, beautiful communities, the latest in interior design trends and home technology, exterior finishes and outdoor living, and landscaping that will inspire. The Denver Parade of Homes is free and open to the public through Sunday, Sept. 27.

COLORADO — Broomfield Days has moved from Midway Park to your living room. The 2020 Broomfield Days opens Saturday, Sept. 19 and continues through Saturday, Sept. 26 with a Dogs of Broomfield Days photo contest, Broomfield Days memories, virtual vendor and artisan booths, restaurant specials and musical performances. Visit Broomfield.org to participate.

VAIL — The reimagined Wine Classic at Vail will take place on Friday, Sept. 18 and Saturday, Sept. 19 to benefit the nonprofit Vail Valley Mountain Trails Alliance. Two 90-minute Grand Tasting sessions will be hosted at a park adjacent to the Ford Park & Sculpture Garden – an outdoor venue designated for safer events by The Town of Vail – at 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Friday and 12 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. on Saturday. Each session will offer a VIP-esque experience with quality wines, limited tasting lines and scenic views. For more information, including a full schedule of events, visit VailWineClassic.com or visit the Facebook event page.

BRECKENRIDGE — Since 1981, the Breckenridge Film Festival has celebrated the art of filmmaking with independent films, premieres, receptions, educational programs and retrospectives honoring featured guests. This year's festival will be held with drive-in events in Breckenridge as well as virtually across the world. Drive-in movies are planned from Thursday, Sept. 17 through Sunday, Sept. 20. The virtual festival continues through Oct. 4 with an on-demand catalog of streaming films. Visit BreckFilmFest.org for all the details.

