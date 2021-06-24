Here are the weekend events to celebrate Pride month

Pride month is almost coming to an end. Here are some ways you can celebrate this weekend.

COLORADO, USA — Denver continues to celebrate Pride month this weekend – with events throughout July – here are some ways you can celebrate in Denver from festivals to concerts, even runs, here are some of the celebration highlights.

> Watch video above: Denver's Pride and Juneteenth celebrations join together

Denver Pride Fest

One of the biggest festivals of the season kicks off this weekend, starting June 26 - June 27. The two-day festival hosted by The Center on Colfax promotes the LGBTQ+ community of Colorado.

This year, there are events people can attend both virtually and in-person including:

Activities and movies at the Sie Film Center.

Drag shows at Hamburger Mary's.

An official family area where people can enjoy magicians, music and food at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science.

Virtual dance party.

Check out the complete weekend schedule at DenverPride.org.

Denver Pride 5K

This year, the Denver Pride 5K offers virtual and in-person participation options. If you're looking to participate in-person, lace up those sneakers and join the race that starts at Cheesman Park on June 26.

For those who prefer to stay home, 100% of the money raised by individual fundraisers participating in the Denver Pride Virtual 5k will directly support LGBTQ+ community members.

Doggie Drag show

Dog owners can dress up their dogs to show off their pride. Pets with the most creative costumes can win prizes. Here's the link for more information.

Big Queer Beerfest