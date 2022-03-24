Tony Hawk defends Oscars invite with 'Police Academy' and 'Sharknado' resume

The Academy Awards lineup includes a few people with seemingly no connection to the movie industry. Skateboarder Tony Hawk has a response.

Skateboarding legend Tony Hawk is defending his inclusion as a presenter at Sunday's Academy Awards by showing off his movie resume.

Criticism was launched Monday when Oscars revealed that it was adding presenters with little or no connection to the movie industry. They included Hawk, DJ Khaled, surfer Kelly Slater and three-time Olympic gold medal snowboarder Shaun White.

Hawk responded on social media, listing several movies he's been in.

"If being in every Jackass movie, xXx, Police Academy 4 and Sharknado 5 doesn’t qualify me to present at the Oscars, then your taste in movies needs readjusting,” he tweeted."

Hawk put a stamp on it by tweeting out the closing credits of "Police Academy 4," where he is seen at the very end of a line of skateboarders.

The criticism of the presenter lineup followed outrage when "West Side Story" star Rachel Zegler said on social media that she hadn't even been invited to the ceremony. The Hollywood Reporter on Tuesday reported Zegler has since been invited to be a presenter.

The Steven Spielberg film is nominated for seven Academy Awards, including best picture, director and supporting actress for Ariana DeBose, who is expected to win.

The post drew a lot of attention online as many couldn’t fathom why the lead of a best picture nominee wouldn’t have been invited to the ceremony or at least been asked to present an award.

Best picture nominees are allotted a certain number of tickets by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which the film’s studio then doles out as they see fit. Presenters and individual nominees get a pair of tickets. And other spots in the room go to the broadcaster, sponsors and academy members, who can enter a lottery.

Zegler is not nominated, but her next big role is as Snow White, which she is currently filming in London. Some wondered why The Walt Disney Co., which owns Oscars broadcaster ABC, wouldn’t want their new Snow White there in some capacity, like presenting or performing. Others saw it as a missed opportunity to have a rising young Latina star represented at the show.