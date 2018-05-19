As people in Denver gathered Saturday morning to watch Meghan Markle walk down the aisle, they did a lot more than just drink English tea and eat crumpets.

Their watch party doubled as a fundraiser for Sense of Security, an organization that helps pay the bills of men and women with breast cancer so they can focus on their health.

The charity assists with payments such as housing bills, groceries and transportation for people going through treatment.

“We decided to create something that was fun and that the community would come together on and perhaps receive donations for the charity itself,” said Barbara Brooks, vice president and board member of Sense of Security.

The event consisted of a live auction, royal wedding trivia games, a fascinator contest a traditional English breakfast and of course a stream of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding.

“Considering the prince and princess, the fact that they do good and it’s a part of their bring, what we’re doing is something for Coloradans and it’s for the good of others,” Brooks said.

According to its website, Sense of Security has helped more than 1,300 Coloradans living with breast cancer in 48 counties statewide.

“We have a variety of folks here and 60 percent of them have never heard of Sense of Security which is amazing for us,” Brooks said. “We’ve been around for 15 years but not a lot of people know what we do or who we are.”

People at the event also got a lesson about breast cancer and were reminded that men too can get the disease.

The charity is selling limited addition T-shirts that say #AmericanPrincess and the purchase and net proceeds will pay the bills of breast cancer treatment patients. You can find them here

