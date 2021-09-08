‘The Matrix Resurrections’ trailer set to hype long-awaited next chapter

The trailer for the next film in the "Matrix" franchise officially premieres Thursday morning.

WASHINGTON — The energy is building fast as the next film in the popular "Matrix" franchise is now just a few months away.

The first official trailer for "The Matrix Resurrections" is set to debut around 9 a.m. Eastern on Thursday, Sept. 9. But some clips from the official movie trailer can already be seen on an interactive website made for the new Warner Bros. film.

Once you enter the "What is the Matrix" website, you'll have the option to choose between a blue or a red pill. Behind those choices, you'll see clips from the next chapter in the 22-year-old franchise that has captured the imaginations of fans for decades now.

The film is set to hit theaters on Dec. 22 and will also be available to stream on HBO Max that same day. It's written and directed by Lana Wachowski, who also co-wrote and co-directed the original "Matrix" trilogy, with her sister Lilly. The movie brings back Keanu Reeves as Neo and Carrie Anne-Moss as Trinity, along with several new faces including Neil Patrick Harris, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jonathan Groff and Jessica Henwick.

Warner Bros. Pictures Group chairman Toby Emmerich announced back in 2019 that the fourth film in the series was in the works. Wachowski said in a statement at the time that the film's concepts are more relevant than ever now.