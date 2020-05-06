Blake Shelton, Eric Church, Thomas Rhett join 2021 Cheyenne Frontier Days lineup

Some famous country musicians are joining the 125th annual Cheyenne Frontier Days which opens July 23, 2021.

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Grab your cowboy boots and hat — the 125th annual Daddy of 'Em All is 413 days away and Cheyenne Frontier Days (CFD) has begun to announce its 2021 night show lineup.

Thomas Rhett, Blake Shelton, Eric Church and Ashley McBryde are among the night show concert acts scheduled to perform at Cheyenne Frontier Days in 2021.

The 125th annual Cheyenne Frontier Days opens Friday, July 23, 2021 and continues through Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021.

The 2020 event was cancelled last month for the first time in its 124-year history.

Cheyenne Mayor Marian Orr said that organizers decided the risk of spreading the virus was too great for the more than 140,000 people who visit Cheyenne for Frontier Days.

"The Thomas Rhett, Eric Church and Blake Shelton shows have been rescheduled as part of the 2021 lineup and tickets will be reissued when 2021 tickets go on sale," said a statement from Cheyenne Frontier Days.

"The health and safety of our fans, volunteers, contestants, first responders, healthcare workers and everyone in our community is the only thing that matters right now. The only responsible decision was to put their safety first," said a statement from Cheyenne Frontier Days.

Cheyenne Frontier Days 2021

Frontier Nights Schedule

Friday, July 23 — TBA

Saturday, July 24 — Thomas Rhett

Sunday, July 25 — TBA

Monday, July 26 — PBR: Last Cowboy Standing

Tuesday, July 27 — PBR: Last Cowboy Standing

Wednesday, July 28 — TBA

Thursday, July 29 — Eric Church with Ashley McBryde

Friday, July 30 — TBA

Saturday, July 31 — Blake Shelton

Frontier Days carried on through both world wars and the Great Depression, when tough finances prompted it to become a mostly volunteer-run festival of rodeo, music concerts, parades and other events.

"Rodeo and PBR Bull Riding Tickets for 2020 will automatically roll over to the 2021 season unless otherwise specified," said Cheyenne Frontier Days.

PHOTOS | Cheyenne Frontier Days: Daddy of 'em All 1/21

2/21

3/21

4/21

5/21

6/21

7/21

8/21

9/21

10/21

11/21

12/21

13/21

14/21

15/21

16/21

17/21

18/21

19/21

20/21

21/21 1 / 21

Held the last full week of July, Cheyenne Frontier Days is a huge, 10-day western celebration. The event has been held since 1897 so that Cheyenne can celebrate its Old West roots.

In addition to the world-class Frontier Nights entertainment acts, the event offers the world's largest outdoor rodeo – which draws the top pros who compete for more than $1 million in prize money.

A Frontier Days belt buckle is among the most coveted prizes in rodeo.

"We’re now shifting our focus to planning for the 125th Daddy of ’em All in 2021. In the meantime we’ll be doing all we can to help our fans and our community stay healthy and remain positive as we all navigate through this difficult time," said Cheyenne Frontier Days.