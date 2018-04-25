Fleetwood Mac announces another Denver concert date

DENVER — Legendary rock band Fleetwood Mac has added another Denver concert date to their most recent North American tour.

In addition to a previously scheduled Pepsi Center date on December 3, the band will also play at the venue on January 31, according to promoter Live Nation.

The tour, "An Evening with Fleetwood Mac," will feature members Stevie Nicks, Christine McVie, John McVie and Mick Fleetwood.

Guitarist and vocalist Lindsey Buckingham parted ways with the band ahead of the tour.

Instead, Mike Campbell of Tom Petty’s Heartbreakers will play guitar, and Neil Finn of Crowded House will pick up vocals.

The band is famous for hits like “Go Your Own Way,” “Dreams,” “Don’t Stop,” “Rhiannon,” “The Chain,” and “Landslide.” Their 1977 album Rumors is still one of the best-selling albums of all time.

Tickets for the newly announced concert date go on sale November 12 at 10 a.m.

