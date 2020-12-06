Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Poison, Joan Jett postpone Coors Field concert

Mötley Crüe will return to Denver in 2021, 7 years after signing a cessation of touring agreement.

DENVER — Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts have postponed their massive U.S. stadium tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The four rock acts had been scheduled to perform at Coors Field in Denver on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020.

"The official decision has been made to move all 2020 North American Stadium Tour dates into the summer of 2021," reads a statement from the four iconic rock groups.

"The new stadium dates are being rescheduled, your tickets will be honored for all postponed shows and refund policy information will be made available shortly. Stay tuned, be safe and we will see you next year!"

The tour will be Mötley Crüe's first performances since signing a "cessation of touring agreement," following their 2014-2015 "Final Tour."

"Almost six years after signing a cessation of touring agreement, the contract is off the table because a whole new generation of Crüeheads are relentlessly demanding for the band to come back together," read a statement on Mötley Crüe's website.

In a video posted by Mötley Crüe, rapper Machine Gun Kelly says the band is blowing up the “cessation of touring contract” because the fans demanded it.

“Legally, we can’t play again,” said Mötley Crüe bassist Nikki Sixx to Rolling Stone at a 2014 show in Denver. “The only loophole is if all four band members agreed to do it, we could override our own contract. But we know that will never happen. There are people in this band who will refuse to ever do it again, and you’re talking to one of them. There is no amount of money that would ever make me do it again because I have such pride in how we’re ending it.”

Postponed Stadium Tour 2020

Tuesday, July 7 – Miami, FL at Hard Rock Stadium

Thursday, July 9 – Orlando, FL at Camping World Stadium

Saturday, July 11 – Charlotte, NC at Bank of America Stadium

Tuesday, July 14 – Arlington, TX at Globe Life Field

Wednesday, July 15 – Houston, TX at Minute Maid Park

Sunday, July 19 – San Francisco, CA at Oracle Park

Thursday, July 23 – San Diego, CA at Petco Park

Saturday, July 25 – Phoenix, AZ at State Farm Stadium

Sunday, August 9 – Atlanta, GA at SunTrust Park

Tuesday, August 11 – Hershey, PA atHersheypark Stadium

Thursday, August 13 – Buffalo, NY atNew Era Field

Saturday, August 15 – Philadelphia, PA atCitizens Bank Park

Sunday, August 16 – Pittsburgh, PA at PNC Park

Tuesday, August 18 – Milwaukee, WI atMiller Park

Thursday, August 20 – Detroit, MI at Comerica Park

Saturday, August 22 – Washington, D.C. at Nationals Park

Sunday, August 23 – Flushing, NY at Citi Field

Tuesday, August 25 – Boston, MA at Fenway Park

Friday, August 28 – Chicago, IL at Wrigley Field

Sunday, August 30 – Denver, CO at Coors Field

Wednesday, September 2 – Seattle, WA at T-Mobile Park

Saturday, September 5 – Los Angeles, CA at SoFi Stadium