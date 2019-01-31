DENVER — Third Eye Blind's 30-city "Summer Gods Tour" will stop at Levitt Pavilion on Saturday, June 22 with guests Jimmy Eat World and Ra Ra Riot.

“The most scintillating, inspiring collective moments of my life have been outdoors in the summer exploding with music,” says Third Eye Blind frontman, Stephan Jenkins. “Those sensations travel from when I was a little kid and rock music was brand new to our last Summer Gods tour, when everything is magically new again. I seek to create that exact blissed-out state of aliveness on tour this summer.“

Live Nation

The summer tour will launch June 14 in Los Angeles.

Tickets for the Levitt Pavilion concert go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, Feb. 1 at 10:00 a.m. LiveNation.com, Ticketmaster.com and by phone at 1-800-745-3000.

“We couldn’t be more excited to spend our 25th summer as a band touring the country of our birth to play music for our American fans!” says Jimmy Eat World, in a statement. “Thanks to Third Eye Blind for inviting us to be a part of this amazing tour. We can’t wait to hang out with our fans as well as making some new friends!”