Queen is headed to Sin City.

The iconic rock band will perform a limited engagement in Las Vegas with singer Adam Lambert beginning September 1.

"The Crown Jewels" will headline ten dates at Park Theater at Park MGM, Queen announced Monday morning. Shows will be held September 1, 2, 5, 7, 8, 14, 15, 19, 21 and 22.

PHOTOS: Queen + Adam Lambert Musician Brian May of Queen and singer Adam Lambert perform at the Forum on July 3, 2014 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) 01 / 23 Musician Brian May of Queen and singer Adam Lambert perform at the Forum on July 3, 2014 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) 01 / 23

Tickets for the Las Vegas dates go on sale to the general public Friday, May 11 at 11 a.m. MT. at Ticketmaster.com. Ticket prices range from $79 to $350.

Members of both Queen and Adam Lambert's Fan Clubs will have early ticket sale access beginning Tuesday, May 8.

Coming to Vegas September 1st-22nd... See you at the Park Theater!! Tickets go on sale for the fan club on Tuesday (keep an eye on your emails 🤗) and public on sales start Friday!! @officialqueenmusic pic.twitter.com/DOpNOEqaFJ — ADAM LAMBERT (@adamlambert) May 7, 2018

