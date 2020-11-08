Kelly Clarkson joins 'America's Got Talent' after Simon Cowell injury

Simon Cowell broke his back Saturday while testing his new electric bicycle at his home in California.

LOS ANGELES — Kelly Clarkson will serve as a guest judge on the live telecasts of "America’s Got Talent" on Tuesday, Aug. 11 and Wednesday, Aug. 12.

Clarkson will be filling in for judge Simon Cowell, who is recovering from breaking his his back while testing his new electric bicycle at his home in California.

"My friend, Simon Cowell, is doing better now but was in an accident and won’t be able to make Tuesday and Wednesday’s live shows for AGT, but no worries America, someone far wiser, cooler, and hotter is taking his seat!" said Clarkson, "The unbelievably amazing Kelly Clarkson. You’re welcome in advance!"

Cowell was to have surgery Saturday evening, according to a spokesperson for the entertainment mogul. Cowell fell off the bike while in the courtyard with his family at his house in Malibu. He was taken to a hospital and was said to be under observation and doing fine.

Clarkson joins fellow judges Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara and host Terry Crews.

In its first year on the air, “The Kelly Clarkson Show” was the recent Daytime Emmy Award winner for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show. Clarkson was also named Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host.

Cowell created "America's Got Talent" and serves as a judge on the show. He has also been the judge on "Britain's Got Talent," "The X Factor" and "American Idol."