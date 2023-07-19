NBC announces fall schedule: See the 2023-24 primetime lineup

The inaugural “People’s Choice Country Awards” and a new judging lineup on “The Voice” are coming this fall to NBC.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif. — NBC announced its new fall schedule on Wednesday with returning fan favorites, new original series and special event programming.

New shows during NBC's 2023-24 season include the dramas “The Irrational,” starring Jesse L. Martin and “Found,” starring Shanola Hampton.

“The Voice” will return for a 24th season with Country Music Hall of Fame inductee Reba McEntire filling Blake Shelton's judging chair. Fresh off her role as a Season 23 mega mentor, McEntire will serve as a judge alongside veteran coach John Legend and returning coaches Niall Horan and Gwen Stefani.

“The Voice” will air a two-hour premiere on Tuesday, Oct. 3, as a lead-in to the premiere of the new drama series “Found.”

The inaugural two-hour “People’s Choice Country Awards” will air live on Sept. 28.

“Big 10 Saturday Night” will bring college football to NBC this fall, while “Sunday Night Football” looks to continue its Sunday ratings dominance throughout the NFL season.

NBC announced the premieres for all previously announced fall series – “Night Court,” “Extended Family,” “Chicago Med,” “Chicago Fire,” “Chicago P.D.,” “Law & Order” and “Law & Order: SVU” – will be announced at a later date.

Midseason and/or summer shows include “Untitled America’s Got Talent Series,” “Deal or No Deal Island,” “Password,” “The America’s,” “Law & Order: Organized Crime,” “Lopez vs. Lopez” and “La Brea.”

NBC’s fall season premiere dates:

Monday, Sept. 25

8-10 p.m. – The Voice (Original)

10-11 p.m. – The Irrational (Original)

Tuesday, Sept. 26

8-9 p.m. – The Voice (Original)

9-11 p.m. – America’s Got Talent (Performance finale)

Wednesday, Sept. 27

8-9 p.m. – America’s Got Talent (R)

9-11 p.m. – America’s Got Talent (Season finale)

Thursday, Sept. 28

8-10 p.m. – People’s Choice Country Awards

10-11 p.m. – The Irrational (R)

Friday, Sept. 29

9-11 p.m. – Dateline NBC (Original)

Tuesday, Oct. 3

8-9 p.m. -- The Voice (Recap)

8-10 p.m. – The Voice (Original)

10-11 p.m. – Found (Original)

Wednesday, Oct. 4

8-9 p.m. – Chicago dramas (R)

9-10 p.m. – Quantum Leap (Original)

10-11 p.m. – Magnum, P.I. (Original)

Thursday, Oct. 5

8-9 p.m. – Law & Order dramas (R)

9-10 p.m. – Transplant (Original)

10-11 p.m. – Dateline NBC (R)

Friday, Nov. 3

8-9 p.m. – The Wall (Original)

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.