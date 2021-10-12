Made with meringue, spooky and scrumptious

DENVER — For a sweet surprise for your family or neighbors, these Meringue Ghosts are a spooktacular way to say "Happy Halloween"!

Meringue Ghosts

Ingredients:

3 egg whites, at room temperature

½ teaspoon cream of tartar

¾ teaspoon vanilla

1 cup sugar

1 tablespoon mini chocolate chips

Preheat the oven to 225 degrees. In the large bowl of an electric mixer, whip egg whites until foamy; then add cream of tartar and vanilla. Whip until the whites form soft peaks. Add sugar, a little at a time, and whip until the whites are glossy and form stiff peaks.

Transfer the meringue to a piping bag fitted with a large plain tip (Ateco #4). Line two cookie sheets with parchment paper, adding a dab of meringue to each corner of the cookie sheet to secure the paper.

Pipe 4-inch ghosts, starting with a triangle for the head, then the arms and body. Pipe two additional layers, maintaining constant pressure on the piping bag, until the ghosts are ¾ inch thick. Use mini chocolate chips to form the eyes and mouth.

Bake 1 hour, turn the oven off, and allow the ghosts to dry 2 to 3 hours with the oven door closed. Peel off the parchment paper, cool the ghosts completely on a wire rack, and store them between layers of parchment paper in airtight containers.