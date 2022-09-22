make Christy Rost's craveable cake

Pumpkin snack cake squares fit perfectly in lunch boxes and next to a warm cup of tea. Watch Christy Rost cook in her Breckenridge kitchen on Colorado & Company. Enjoy!

Ingredients:

1 cup unsalted butter, softened

¾ cup granulated sugar

¼ cup brown sugar, packed

1 egg

1 cup canned pumpkin

1 teaspoon vanilla

2 cups flour

1 tablespoon cornstarch

½ teaspoon baking powder

½ teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon salt

¾ teaspoon Saigon cinnamon

½ teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg

¼ teaspoon ground ginger

¼ teaspoon ground cloves

½ cup raisins

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. In the large bowl of an electric mixer, cream butter and sugars until light and fluffy, about 5 minutes. Add egg, pumpkin, and vanilla, and beat well.

In a medium bowl, stir together flour, cornstarch, baking powder, baking soda, salt, cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, and cloves. Gradually add the flour mixture to the pumpkin mixture, beating after each addition, to form a thick batter. Stir in raisins.

Pour the batter into a greased 9 x 13-inch pan and bake 30 to 33 minutes, or until a cake tester inserted into the middle of the cake comes out clean. Cool on a wire rack.

To serve, slice the cake into 2-inch squares.

Yield: 30 2-inch squares

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US.