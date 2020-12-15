Learn how you can be energy independent through Solar Power and Freedom Solar | PAID CONTENT

DENVER — From Colorado’s famous 300+ days of sunshine each year to the sun that’s a centerpiece of our beloved state flag, Coloradans know that life is better under our bluebird skies. That love of clear days and bright sunshine extends to solar energy, too. The Centennial State is among the nation’s leaders, ranked 12th in the U.S. for total solar capacity, with Colorado homeowners installing a record amount of new solar last year.

One company that’s helping lead Colorado’s solar revolution is Freedom Solar. Freedom is new to the Colorado market this year—Greentech Media has named Freedom the largest residential solar installer in Texas for three years running. But in many ways, Freedom Solar has returned home. The company’s founder, a solar industry pioneer, got his start here in Colorado in the early to mid-2000s, installing rooftop solar PV systems for homeowners throughout the Denver metro area. He later wound up in Texas, where he founded Freedom in 2007.

Today Freedom Solar has offices in Denver and Colorado Springs and is serving the Front Range from the Wyoming border down to Pueblo. They know their solar. To date Freedom has installed a whopping 80 megawatts. That’s enough to power about 16,000 Colorado homes. They’re also the only Master Dealer in the state for SunPower.

Whether a ski or snowboard setup in the winter, or a road or mountain bike for the summer, Coloradans know the value of quality gear. That’s what you get with Freedom Solar’s experience and expert crews, combined with SunPower technology. U.S.-based SunPower makes high-performance solar panels that boast both durability and a sleek, modern aesthetic—backed by one of the strongest warranties in the solar business.

Now is better than ever to go solar. Solar prices have reached all-time lows, federal and local incentives are running dry, and time-of-use pricing is on the horizon. Plus, with many Coloradans now working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic, household energy bills are up for many people. Freedom empowers homeowners to take back control of their energy costs and reduce reliance on their utility. As the only home improvement that actually pays you back, Freedom Solar’s customers save tens of thousands of dollars on average. To keep you and their team both safe during the pandemic, Freedom offers online consultations and touch-free installations.

With winter snow and ice storms on the horizon—and coming out of a record-setting wildfire season in Northern Colorado—resilience and energy independence are top of mind for many. Freedom Solar can help you get there. Contact Freedom Solar today to join the solar revolution!

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US.