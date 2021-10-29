Here’s a helpful guide to help you know what to look for when you’re buying new windows | PAID CONTENT

DENVER — When was the last time you checked the condition of your windows? Most homes over 20 years old are due for an upgrade. Windows are an investment, but updating your windows isn’t just going to keep your home cozy and cost efferent, it’s going to boost your property value and curb appeal.

According to HGTV.com, here are a few signs that it’s time for new windows.

High energy bills

On a cool day stand next to the window, and if that area feels cooler than the rest of your home, your house is drafty. This Is not only making your home uncomfortable, it’s a big waste of money too.

Fading, warping, or even leaking windows

Look at your window frames, and if they’re warped, peeling, or decaying, your widows could be allowing moisture into your home. You’ll need to replace them before you get an excess of water in your home.

Windows are hard to open or don’t open

Your windows should glide up and down easily. If they require excess force, they are painted shut, or even swollen shut this is a good sign they need to be replaced.

Windows are hard to keep clean

If you see regular fog, condensation, or a film building up on your windows, this is a sign for concern. This could mean the seal is weak and will need to be replaced.

If you notice any of these issues with your windows it’s time for an upgrade.

Buying new windows is not something we do every day, or even every five years, so it’s important to understand all your options. Let’s talk about vinyl windows and why they’re a great option. The Colorado climate is tough on windows. A vinyl window is going to be a strong, durable choice. They will minimize the likelihood of peeling, cracking, warping, and fading. Vinyl is also going to be a great insulator. It’s not only going to keep the house comfortable year-round; it’s going to do wonders to reduce noise from outside, keeping your home quiet and comfortable. Vinyl windows are highly energy effect and will save you money in the long run. Who doesn’t love that!

If this info was helpful to you and you're ready for a free in-home estimate, Champion Windows & Home Exteriors can help you find the perfect windows for your home and budget.

