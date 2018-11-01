May 19th is just about days away and Prince Harry & Meghan Markle are busy at work for their big day! Here's what we know so far. Here's how to watch the special day!

The Wedding: May 19th at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. Kensington Palace confirmed the wedding will begin at noon U.K. time, or 7 a.m. EST.

- Kensington Palace confirmed in a press release on May 4th that Meghan's parents, Mr. Thomas Markle and Ms. Doria Ragland, will arrive in England a week before the wedding and stay at Winsdor for the main festivities. "On the morning of the wedding, Ms. Ragland will travel with Ms. Markle by car to Windsor Castle. Mr. Markle will walk his daughter down the aisle of St George's Chapel."

- All three of Princess Diana's siblings will be in attendance at the wedding. Her sister Lady Jane Fellowes will be performing a reading during the service.

- The couple will travel in an open top Ascot Landau carriage drawn by Windsor Grey horses, including father and son pair, Storm and Tyrone. It will then take them to the first of two receptions: One at St George's Hall with all of the invited guests and a second, more intimate affair for their closest friends and family at Frogmore House.

- Prince Harry has asked his brother Prince William to be his Best Man. Harry was William's best man for his wedding to Kate Middleton. Kate is not expected to be in the bridal party, but Princess Charlotte is expected to be a flower girl!

The Invites: The invitations were created by Barnard and Westwood. Six hundred people were invited to the service and another 200 close friends received an invitation to an after party. The couple also invited over 2,600 people to the grounds of Windsor to watch the event unfold.

The Guest List: Some of the famous celebs include: Elton John, Victoria and David Beckham, Misha NoNoo and The Spice Girls. Obama and Trump did not score one of the coveted invites. Markle's close friend and stylist Jessica Mulroney will be in attendance. Also, numerous members of the public were selected to watch outside the chapel when the couple get married.

The Dress: Right now, Ralph & Ross, the same design house for Meghan's engagement dress, is said to be making her dress. The dress is rumored to cost about $135,000. Meghan will still wear a white dress despite having been married before. Sources say the debate over whether she will wear a small tiara or not is still a possibility. Also, some reports have said that she will opt for a simpler style dress than Kate Middleton's. Victoria Beckham, noted fashion designer, has said she is not designing the dress, but will be in wedding attendance

The Titles: Meghan and Harry will receive new official titles after the wedding. The most probable is "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex."

The Cake: Claire Ptak, owner of the organic bakery Violet Cakes, is baking a lemon-elderflower cake decorated with buttercream and fresh flowers for their reception.The cake is currently being worked on and guarded daily as a part of the Royal Guard security so it is not stolen or injured.

The Flowers: Floral designer Philippa Craddock has been chosen to prepare bouquets for the event. Harry and Meghan opted for locally sourced foliage with flowers and plants that are in season during May. The flowers will be donated to charity after the event.

The Photographer: Alexi Lubomirski has been chosen as the official wedding photographer for the royal wedding, as Kensington Palace announced. The well-known portrait photographer took Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s engagement pictures at Frogmore House at Windsor in November!

