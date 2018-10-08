More companies have been added to an FDA recall of blood pressure medicine containing a possible carcinogen.

Click or tap here to see the updated list, which expands upon the original valsartan-containing drugs to at least 40 products with varying pill counts.

An impurity called N-nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA) was found in the drugs. NDMA is classified as a probable human carcinogen based on lab tests.

Earlier: FDA recalls blood pressure, heart failure medications after finding of cancer-causing impurity

The FDA says the list now includes valsartan-containing products manufactured by Hetero Labs Limited, in India, labeled as Camber Pharmaceuticals Inc.

