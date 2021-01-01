x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Denver's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Denver, Colorado | 9NEWS.com

Features

'Rainbow baby' arrives 6 seconds after midnight

Gia Elise Barcus-Gray was one of the first babies born during the early morning hours of 2021 in Colorado.
Credit: Swedish Medical Center
Gia Elise Barcus-Gray arrived at 6 seconds after midnight

COLORADO, USA — One of the first, if not the first, baby born in the new year in Colorado is a "rainbow baby" who arrived at just six seconds after midnight on Jan. 1.

Gia Elise Barcus-Gray weighs just three pounds, 10 ounces, according to Swedish Medical Center. 

She was born to parents Michael and Aaron Barcus-Gray.

"She is our miracle rainbow baby and we could not be happier," said mom Michael.

A rainbow baby is a name coined for a healthy baby born after losing a baby due to miscarriage or other causes.

Credit: Swedish medical center
Gia Elise Barcus-Gray and her mother Michael.

UCHealth reported that the first baby born across its hospital system arrived at 12:46 a.m. at the UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland.

Cambree Lynn Weitzel is the daughter of Amanda and Tyler Weitzel of Eaton. She weighed in at 7 pounds, 6.5 ounces, and measured 20 inches. She has an older brother who is 16 months old, according to the Fort Collins Coloradoan.

RELATED: Virtual breastfeeding classes offer support to new moms

The hospital system will present the family with a basket filled with a selection of baby goodies from The Marketplace, which is the hospital’s gift shop.

It will include a memory book, baby bathing supplies, a story book with a snuggly little lamb, a mommy jewelry dish, piggy bank, wall art and the “Love Lottery” storybook.

They'll also get a giant stuffed teddy bear from McWhinney's multifamily communities.

In 2020, there were 1,251 babies born at UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland. 

RELATED: Baby breaks record after being born from embryo frozen more than 27 years

The first baby of the new year arrived at the University of Colorado Hospital at 3:05 a.m. It was a baby boy, but no other details have been shared yet.

The first baby at Lutheran Medical Center, which is part of SCL Health, arrived at 12:10 a.m. Margaret Johnson weighed in at 6 pounds 11 ounces and has six older siblings.

She's pictured below with her parents Erica and Greg Johnson.

Credit: Lutheran Medical Center
Margaret Johnson with her parents Erica and Greg.

Centura Health reported that the first baby born in 2021 in its hospital system arrived at 12:18 a.m. at Castle Rock Adventist Health. 

The baby girl weighed 8 pounds, 8 ounces and was just over 21 inches long. She's the third child for the family.

  SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Feature stories