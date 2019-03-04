On August 2002, Jocelyne Argüelles, her older sister and her mom arrived in Denver, Colorado from Jalisco, Mexico.

Jocelyne was not even two years old.

In August 2019, Jocelyne will be heading to Connecticut to attend Yale University. She was awarded a scholarship that covers almost all of her tuition for four years.

Jocelyne said she owed a big part of her success to her family. She wrote them an open letter to say thank you in the video above.

Jocelyne's Story

Jocelyne grew up undocumented but didn't really understand what that meant until she was in grade school.

"My clearest memory is sitting on the laundry machine in our kitchen and telling my mom that I couldn’t do anything with my life. My mom began to cry," she wrote in her college essay to Yale University. "At the tender age of 10, I was exposed to the harsh reality that I had slim opportunities."

Jocelyne didn't let her status stop her. She became what she calls a "hyper-DREAMer."

"We've learned that we have to be perfect," she explained. "As kids of immigrants, we know that you do perfect or you don't get anything."

She said she became a "hyper-DREAMer" after realizing the incredible sacrifice her family took to get her here.

Jocelyne's grandfather rode 'La Bestia,' the train that runs through Mexico commonly taken by Central Americans to get to the United States. It's a very dangerous and risky path, but one a lot of immigrants take.

Jocelyne is now a senior at the Denver Center for International Studies in the Baker neighborhood.

She is one of 170 students in Denver Public Schools who was accepted into Ivy League or other highly-selective schools like Harvard, Princeton, Stanford and Yale.

