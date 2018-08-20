KUSA — The Starbucks App is down and people on the internet are freaking out. Who can blame them? It's interfering with their ability to get their caffeine fix.

Many Twitter users reported that they were getting a notice saying the App was "down for scheduled maintenance." Talk about bad timing!

One It's Facebook page, Starbucks wrote, "We apologize for the inconvenience. We are looking into the issues and working quickly to resolve them. Thank you for your patience!"

It's unclear when the App stopped working, but it mostly appeared to be affecting those waking up to to get their coffee on the west coast. Tweets started rolling in and there was no shortage of jokes.

Chaos in Carmel Mtn, San Diego: the @Starbucks app is down. People aren’t sure how to proceed. No one has money. The line is getting long. #MaternityLife pic.twitter.com/Iyx8mise7g — Danielle Melman (@DanielleAMelman) August 20, 2018

Another user said he had to pay double because he refilled his gift card and then couldn't use it to pay for his beverage.

The @Starbucks barista waited until AFTER I reloaded money onto my card to tell me that the app was down and I had to pay with another form of payment. So I spent double the money and I can’t even use my app for free refills. Happy Monday, I’ve been slightly inconvenienced. — Chris Gaertner (@cgaertner_32) August 20, 2018

Others complained that they were unable to redeem their rewards or birthday drinks.

when the starbucks app is down and you were just trying to use your birthday drink for your not birthday pic.twitter.com/38GT0S1sZh — anna (@annaxsun_) August 20, 2018

There was no shortage of jokes, with some saying they had to pay with an actual credit card or gift card "like we're in the dark ages."

Went to Starbucks to get coffee and the app is down for maintenance. On a Monday morning. Had to pull this out like we’re in the dark ages. pic.twitter.com/WQmmV36oQQ — Jimmifer Land (@jenn9772) August 20, 2018

My Starbucks App is down for maintenance. This must be what addicts feel like when their dealer won't answer the phone.



I guess I have to wait in line & pay with a credit card? Do people still do that anymore? Feels like I'm wasting so much precious time unless I mobile order. — Amy Rister Salinas (@FeistyRistey) August 20, 2018

Others complained that they had to wait in line like "peasants."

The @Starbucks Mobil app is down for maintenance. 🤬 pic.twitter.com/AMT3wCKSXx — Elizabeth Klecker (@Eakleck70) August 20, 2018

