KUSA — The Starbucks App is down and people on the internet are freaking out. Who can blame them? It's interfering with their ability to get their caffeine fix.
Many Twitter users reported that they were getting a notice saying the App was "down for scheduled maintenance." Talk about bad timing!
One It's Facebook page, Starbucks wrote, "We apologize for the inconvenience. We are looking into the issues and working quickly to resolve them. Thank you for your patience!"
It's unclear when the App stopped working, but it mostly appeared to be affecting those waking up to to get their coffee on the west coast. Tweets started rolling in and there was no shortage of jokes.
Another user said he had to pay double because he refilled his gift card and then couldn't use it to pay for his beverage.
Others complained that they were unable to redeem their rewards or birthday drinks.
There was no shortage of jokes, with some saying they had to pay with an actual credit card or gift card "like we're in the dark ages."
Others complained that they had to wait in line like "peasants."