Colorado's landscape has changed dramatically over the years. Stores have come and gone. Nooks and crannies have disappeared and reappeared as something else. And people's favorite spots have morphed right along with the nonstop transformation.

We're tapping into that nostalgia and anticipation with our new segment "You Are Here."

"You Are Here" starts with a story on 9NEWS.com offering clues to a memorable location or something new that's coming. It could be a store, or an event venue, or a park -- the sky's the limit.

We'll ask you to guess that location all day based on the clues. Then, we'll reveal the answer at 9NEWS at 10 p.m. (We might even mention your name if you guessed correctly!)

Here are the clues for this Tuesday’s “You Are Here:”

1. Opened in late 1959

2. Had an iconic sign

3. Used to be a veterinarian clinic

4. Had an indoor pool

5. Has a beloved brand connection

Tune in at 10 p.m. to see if your guess is correct!

Read some of our other You Are Here pieces:

The Yum Yum Tree offered a taste of the world

Dreaming of the iconic Cinderella City

Remembering The Organ Grinder in Denver

© 2018 KUSA