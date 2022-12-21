Evidence of second wolfpack emerging in Colorado's North Park area near Walden

Ranchers have been reporting to the state wildlife agency sightings of more than one gray male in North Park for several months.

WALDEN, Colo. — North Park ranchers have been on high alert since late last year, when Colorado's first wolf kill of livestock in 80 years brought a fear lurking in the back of their minds to top of mind.

Five cows, three calves and two cattle dogs have been confirmed killed by the North Park pack since then. Colorado Parks and Wildlife said it has paid $12,929.75 in compensation for wolf livestock depredations, with another payment pending. Several other claims have been denied.

And now there is emerging evidence a second pack of wolves may be sharing the wide expanse of sagebrush flats and mountains north of Walden with what's left of the North Park pack.

Ranchers are Colorado Parks and Wildlife's most reliable sources for wolf sightings. Daily chores of checking cattle, fixing fences, feeding hay and making sure water sources aren't frozen put persistent boots on the ground.

It's not only those ranchers who have a hunch there is a second pack forming in North Park. Colorado Parks and Wildlife is also leaning that way.

