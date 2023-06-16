WATCH: Bear dangles from window of Colorado home

A neighbor got video of a cinnamon-colored bear trying to escape a Steamboat Springs home on Wednesday afternoon.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. — A Colorado home had an uninvited guest Wednesday afternoon.

A cinnamon-colored bear was caught on video by a neighbor trying to make its escape through an upper-level window of a home in Steamboat Springs.

The neighbor who took the video told Shannon Lukens with Steamboat Radio that the bear broke into the home through a partially open window on the home's lower floor.

H. Hannah said the bear tried four times to leave through the upper-level window. The video shows the bear hanging by its claws from the window sill, looking around for a place to safely get down.

Eventually, the bear pulled itself back up into the home, but not before literally taking a couple bites out of the window frame.

The bear made its way back downstairs and out of the home through the same window it entered through. The bear then ran off through the neighborhood forcing the neighbor who took the video to rush back toward her house.

Two Steamboat Springs Police officers were at the house for a while but had to leave to respond to another call, Lukens said.

Colorado Parks & Wildlife (CPW) officers were also called about the bear, according to Lukens. 9NEWS reached out to CPW for more information Friday but has not yet received a response.

It's unclear whether the home or its furnishings were damaged while the bear was inside. The home is located in the Blue Sage area near Fish Creek Falls, Lukens said. The home's owner wasn't home at the time of the bear's break-in.