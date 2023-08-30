Here are the first baby photos of Colorado's new Sumatran orangutan

Who is the father? A DNA test in the coming weeks will determine if the baby’s father is Berani or Jaya.

DENVER — Colorado is home to a new Sumatran orangutan.

Denver Zoo said its Sumatran orangutan Eirina welcomed a newborn on Sunday.

The mom and baby — who is believed to be a female and whose name is yet to be determined — are "thriving" are the Denver Zoo's Great Apes habitat in Primate Panorama.

This is the first baby for Eirina who came to Denver Zoo from Germany’s Dortmund Zoo in 2016. Zoo guests can now catch a glimpse of the baby as she continues to bond with Eirina and explore her surroundings.

Denver zookeepers said a DNA test in the coming weeks will help to determine if the baby’s father is 30-year-old Berani or 15-year-old Jaya.

Eirina's pregnancy made national news in April after the zoo shared its cure for Eirina’s morning sickness: the same tea that Denver Zoo Animal Care Specialist Cindy Cossaboon drank when she was pregnant.

Denver Zoo said Sumatran orangutans are listed as critically endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) with a declining wild population due to habitat loss, illegal hunting and the black-market pet trade.

