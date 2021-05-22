Mom who died in motorcycle crash during memorial ride for late son remembered

Diane Everett was riding along Larimer County Road 12 just west of Homer Road when she missed a turn, hit a drainage pipe and was thrown off her motorcycle.

COLORADO, USA — Family members are remembering a mother who lost her life during a memorial motorcycle ride for her son southwest of Loveland last weekend.

Colorado State Patrol said after she missed a turn during the May 15 ride, Diane Everett hit a drainage pipe that threw her off the motorcycle somewhere along Larimer County Road 12, which is west of Homer Road.

"Everybody was telling us to slow down, slow down, and as we got closer, we started to see bike parts on the road," said Josh Everett, who is Diane's stepson but calls her his mom.

The memorial ride Diane was on was an honor ride for Michael, Diane's son, lost in a motorcycle crash last month.

Diane was on his bike.

"Once she got to the hospital, that's kind of when she took her last breath," Amanda Everett, her daughter, said. "I just couldn't believe it, but in a sudden moment, she moved her hand, and I don't know if that was a sign of Michael's here or like saying I'm trying to be strong or like I'm going to go with him."

As this family navigates this twisted turn in life, they do so knowing the two are together riding the greatest adventure on their own back road.



"I'm still processing. I mean, I still can't believe that in a little over a month, both of them are gone," Josh said. "I don't think she intended it to happen this way, but I know she's happy now."

While they are continuing to pay off Michael's funeral arrangements, the Everett family is raising funds to offset the costs for Diane's memorial.

