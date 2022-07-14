Blue Bell has new creations for National Ice Cream Month

July is National Ice Cream Month: An entire month dedicated to all things ice cream.

BRENHAM, Texas — Blue Bell Creameries is releasing a new flavor this July in celebration of National Ice Cream Month.

The Texas-based creamery's newest concoction: Oatmeal Cream Pie ice cream.

Blue Bell describes the new flavor as an oatmeal flavored ice cream with hints of brown sugar mixed with oatmeal cookies and a vanilla icing swirl.

"We have taken all of the best parts of an oatmeal cream pie and combined it with our ice cream," said Jimmy Lawhorn, vice president, sales and marketing for Blue Bell.

"You immediately taste the sweetness of the brown sugar in the ice cream, but it is subtle. Once the vanilla icing swirl hits your taste buds, you know this is going to be good. The texture and taste of the soft oatmeal cookies tie it all together. It is just like eating a homemade oatmeal cream pie, but in ice cream form."

Oatmeal Cream Pie will be sold in half gallon and pint sizes while supplies last.

Also new from Blue Bell this summer: Strawberry Lemonade ice cream.

Blue Bell said its strawberry ice cream is swirled with a lemonade sherbet sprinkled with lemon flavored flakes. Strawberry Lemonade will be sold for a limited time in half gallon and pint sizes.

"We are excited to have two new flavors in stores this month," Lawhorn said. "Over the years we have introduced many innovative flavors that have become fan-favorites, like Moo-llennium Crunch, Bride’s Cake and Cookie Two Step."

