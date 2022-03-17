6 Colorado restaurants, chefs named as finalists for James Beard Awards

The foundation is set to announce winners in June after canceling the 2020 and 2021 awards.

COLORADO, USA — One Colorado restaurant and five Colorado chefs have been named finalists for the 2022 James Beard Awards.

The James Beard Awards are considered to be among the nation’s most prestigious honors and recognize "exceptional talent in the culinary and food media industries, as well as a demonstrated commitment to racial and gender equity, community, sustainability, and a culture where all can thrive," according to the foundation's website.

The awards are back this year after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They are based on work done during the previous calendar year, so the awards would have been "unfair and misguided" if they were held in 2020 and 2021, the foundation said.

These are the Colorado chefs and restaurants that made the finals:

The Little Nell, Aspen - Outstanding Wine Program

Jose Avila, El Borrego Negro, Denver - Best Chef: Mountain

Cody Cheetham, Tavernetta, Denver - Best Chef: Mountain

Caroline Glover, Annette, Aurora - Best Chef: Mountain

Dana Rodriguez, Work & Class, Denver - Best Chef: Mountain

Eric Skokan, Black Cat Farm Table Bistro, Boulder - Best Chef: Mountain

The mountain division includes Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Utah and Wyoming. All five of the Best Chef: Mountain nominees are representing Colorado restaurants.

The winners will be announced in Chicago on June 13.

