Klondike has discontinued its Choco Taco, but you can still make your own. Here's how.

MOLINE, Ill. — Klondike confirmed Monday, July 25 on Twitter that the Choco Taco was discontinued due to an overwhelming demand for different Klondike products.

In light of the devastating news, News 8's Linda Swinford, David Bohlman and Andrew Stutzke attempted to recreate the iconic taco-shaped ice cream treat in the kitchen Friday, July 29 on Good Morning Quad Cities.

The recipe for the homemade Choco Tacos is pretty simple and uses store-bought waffle bowls. Wrapped in a damp paper towel, place a waffle bowl in the microwave and heat for about 18 seconds. The waffle bowl should then be soft enough to reshape into the shape of a taco shell.

From there, just fill the "taco shell" with ice cream, put it in the freezer for about 15 minutes to harden and top with melted chocolate and crushed nuts.

