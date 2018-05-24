DENVER - If your Taco Tuesday routine has gotten a little stale, now you can mix it up while also supporting local charities.

Enter the Denver Taco Passport, a new booklet rolling out June 1 that features 2-for-1 discounts at 20 taco spots around the Denver metro area.

The booklet costs $20, and organizers sid at least $15 of that will go straight to supporting three local charities – the Food Bank of the Rockies, Lázaro Project and Rocky Mountain Immigrant Advocacy Network.

“The goal is to not only raise money for local charities, but to increase foot-traffic and business for locally owned businesses as well,” Taco Passport’s website reads.

A few of the participating restaurants include: Comida, Lola, Los Chingones, El Jefe, Adelitas, Uno Mas, Tacos Tequila Whiskey, Teal Tacos and Mas Kaos.

The Taco Passport will be valid through the end of the year.

