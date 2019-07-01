An Aspen home previously listed for $18.4 million could be yours if the bid is right.

The 14,119-square-foot home has eight bedrooms, six full and two half-bathrooms, and will sell furnished.

Set at the top of Buttermilk Mountain, the home at 350 Eagle Park Drive has sweeping mountain views and looks down on the valley below from its 15.14-acre lot with 77 evergreens and 319 aspen trees.

Uruguayan architect Horacio Ravazzani's only North American project took more than five years to build and was completed in 1995. The most unique feature of the design is a glass conservatory that divides the home's guest and family wings.

The home's raw materials include 250 tons of stone used on the exterior veneer, 225,000 pounds of Iroko wood imported from Ivory Coast and kiln-dried in Colorado for more than a year and 168.2 tons of natural boulders imported from the around Colorado.

