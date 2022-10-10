Kohl's joins list of retailers closing on Thanksgiving Day again

Several major retailers will once again not be offering in-person shopping on Thanksgiving Day this year.

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. — Kohl's has announced it will close its stores again on Thanksgiving Day this year.

The retailer also closed for the holiday in 2020 and 2021.

Kohl's joins a growing list of companies that have already started to announce holiday plans. Target and Best Buy have all said their stores will also be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

"Last year, Kohl’s served millions of customers both in store and online throughout Black Friday week, and we look forward to delivering that same incredible experience to our customers again this year," the company said in a statement.

Kohl's said Tuesday that details about holiday hours, including those for the week of Black Friday, will be released at a later date.

"This holiday, Kohl’s is offering more savings for all families, whenever and however they choose to shop," the company said. "As shoppers prepare their holiday lists earlier than ever this year with value top of mind, they can count on Kohl’s for unmatched savings on top gifts across all categories, all season long."

