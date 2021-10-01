Nextdoor launches Halloween treat map for candy, decorations

The Treat Map gives Nextdoor members an easy way to tell neighbors how they will be celebrating Halloween by listing their treats and decorations.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Nextdoor neighborhood app launched its annual Treat Map that provides an interactive mobile guide to make sure Halloween is filled with more treats than tricks.

The Treat Map gives Nextdoor members an easy way to tell neighbors how they will be celebrating Halloween by listing their treats and decorations.

Members use the app to add their home to the Nextdoor Halloween Treat Map by marking their address with a candy icon so trick-or-treaters can be sure to stop by. If they have also decorated their house, they tap the haunted decor icon to attract sight-seers. If they are doing both, they select the ghost icon.

"Neighbors can explore the Treat Map to find the best streets for treats and plan a festive Halloween night sight-seeing route," according to Nextdoor.

According to a recent Nextdoor poll of nearly 40,000 members nationwide, 85% plan to hand out treats on Halloween night, 68% plan to decorate and 53% plan to do both.