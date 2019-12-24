This article was first published by MileHighontheCheap.com.

Whether they’ve been naughty or nice, diners can cross a delicious, stress-free meal off their Christmas wish list.

Many area restaurants, both chains with multiple area locations and independents, will be open Christmas Day.

Here are some low-cost and moderate-price options (with a few of the fancy schmantzy spots in case you are in the mood to splurge):

Chain Restaurants

Open for dine-in and take-out. Hours are typically 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., but call ahead to confirm they are actually open. Individual Christmas Meals (choice of hand-carved ham, roasted turkey breast or half signature roasted chicken) served with two sides, dinner roll and a slice of apple or pumpkin pie are $13.99. Market Feast for 3 (ham, turkey or chicken with three large sides, three dinner rolls and a whole apple or pumpkin pie) is $39.99. Hours are typically 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Christmas is actually the diner chain’s busiest day of the year. Serves breakfast, lunch and dinner all 24-hours of Christmas Day.

Open all day (24-hours restaurants will keep to schedule, hours may vary at other locations).

All four Denver locations, plus Longmont and Loveland, open at 8 a.m. on Christmas Day.

Select locations open. Limited hours.

All three area locations including Denver (Northfield), Thornton and Longmont open at 4 p.m.

Open all day (though hours may vary by location). Be sure to get a slice of Candy Cane pie.

Open all day. Regular menu.

Individual Restaurants

Open for dinner at both locations Broomfield (515 Zang St., 303-410-0482) and Denver (3295 S. Tamarac Dr., 303-750-0200). Reservations suggested.

Open from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Christmas Dinner Specials served with French Onion soup or side salad. Full dinner menu also available. Reservations suggested. 800 11th St., Golden, 303-279-2010.

Open 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. 1437 California St., Denver, 303-623-4867.

Open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. for dine in or to go. 615 Flatiron Market Place Dr., Broomfield, 303-464-7673.

Special 4-course menu (see it here) available from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Christmas Day. $65 per person ($21 for children ages 12 and under), plus tax and tip. Corinne’s regular menu will not be available. Reservations a must. Inside Le Meridien Denver hotel, 1455 California St., Denver.

Open 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Indulgent Christmas buffet with all the holiday favorites including turkey and ham. $30 for adults, $12 for children 12 and younger. Reservations suggested, but walk-ins welcome. 1750 Welton St., Denver, 303-603-4171.

Open from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Regular menu available. 8121 W. 94th Ave., Westminster, 303-484-9388.

Westminster (10667 Westminster Blvd., 303-438-1500) location open from 5 p.m. to midnight on Christmas Day. Half-price games, too. Couldn’t confirm Denver (2000 S. Colorado Blvd., 303-759-1515) opening time so call ahead.

Three-course prix fixe Christmas dinner ($95 per person) from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Regular menu also available. Reservations strongly suggested. Inside Four Seasons Denver, 1111 14th St., Denver.

Serves Christmas brunch from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. ($68/adults, $28 children). Dinner service from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., featuring a four-course prix fixe menu ($75/adults, $30/children). Free valet parking. Reservations strongly suggested. 1201 Broadway, Denver, 303-572-3000.

Italian-American dining at the Warwick Denver Hotel. Christmas Buffet from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dinner menu from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Special Christmas pizza for $17. Reservations suggested. 1776 Grant St., Denver, 303-318-7272.

Open noon to 9 p.m. Limited menu. 1412 S. Parker Rd., A-134, Denver, 303-743-7666.

Denver location (1295 Cortez St., Denver, 303-428-3558) open Christmas Eve all night through Christmas Day at 2 p.m. Broomfield location (7510 U.S. Hwy 287, Broomfield, 303-469-5291) open 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Open 11 a.m. to midnight. 500 16th St., Denver, 303-623-3191.

Open 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Special three-course prix fixe meal for $49 per person. Choice of each course. Reservations suggested. 1801 Wewatta St., Denver, 303-623-0979.

Open noon to 9 p.m. Regular menu, plus special holiday menu. 500 16th St., Unit 184B, Denver, 720-399-8466.

Call for hours. 10890 E Dartmouth Ave. Unit C, Denver, 303-696-6688.

Open for breakfast, lunch and dinner from 9 a.m. to 4 a.m. (that’s not a typo, it is a.m.) Near DU campus. 1890 Evans, Denver, 303-777-8828.

Open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Regular menu, plus special Braised Short-Rib Holiday Dinner (ropa vieja style with rice, beans and nopales). Reservations suggested. 1890 Wazee St., Denver, 720-460-2728.

Open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Deck The Halls with Surf & Turf specials, featuring steak, sushi and Kona Signature Sweets. Full menu also available. Reservations suggested. 3000 E. 1st Ave. (in the Cherry Creek Shopping Center), Denver, 720-974-1300.

Open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Regular menu. At Denver Pavilions (3rd floor across from the movie theater), 500 16th St., Denver, 303-629-5463.

Open 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Regular menu. 2364 E. 3rd Ave., Denver, 303-316-8888.

Open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Special three-course menu for $25. Locations in Greenwood Village (7979 E. Arapahoe Rd., 303-220-7866) and Westminster (10411 Town Center Dr., 303-439-9333). Reservations suggested. Also, Fort Collins location will be open.

Opens at 5 p.m. Reservations suggested, but walk-ins welcome. 250 Steele St. #100, Denver, 720-638-9350.

Serving brunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dinner from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Regular dinner menu with holiday specials. Reservations strongly suggested. 222 Milwaukee St., Denver, 720-571-8080.

This Park Hill neighborhood favorite will be open from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Serves pizzas, salads and subs. 6115 E. 22nd Ave., Denver, 303-321-1511.

Open noon to 8 p.m. Regular menu. Reservations suggested. 241 Columbine St., Denver, 303-532-8888.

Open from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Regular menu, plus holiday-themed Chef specials such as rack of lamb and lobster bisque. Reservations suggested. 918 17th St., Denver, 720-726-4800.

Open 364 days a year including Christmas Day, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. 7105 E. Hampden Ave., Denver.

Open 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. The Denver steakhouse offers its regular dinner menu along with festive specials. Reservations strongly suggested. 1659 Wazee St (adjacent to The Oxford Hotel)., Denver, 303-262-6070.

Open for lunch and dinner. Normal business hours. Full menu available. 2015 Market St., Denver, 720-878-2015.

Open for lunch and dinner. Normal business hours. Full menu available. 2680 W. Main St., Littleton, 303-797-4829.

This Cherry Creek institution is open from 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. 121 Adams St., Denver, 303-333-5336.

A number of other restaurants will also be open on Christmas Day. They include STK-Denver, Fogo de Chao, The Corner Office and Tony Roma. The easiest way to check availability is to use OpenTable. Type in December 25, the time you want to dine, and the site will pull up a list of available restaurants and allow you to make a reservation.

