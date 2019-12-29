DENVER — Oh, those dreaded New Year’s resolutions! Make a new resolution and make a green resolution, one inspired by gardening.

Let 2020 be the year that you start gardening, expand your knowledge or try something new. One plant is the beginning of something great.

If you’re a first-timer you need to decide what your level of gardening commitment will be. If you can remember to water a plant at least once a month then succulents or cactus would be perfect for you. Low maintenance with a variety of sizes, colors, textures…and thorns.

Start with one or mix and match for a collection.

If you’re willing to take on a plant that requires a little more TLC (at least once a week) then expand into houseplants. Again, there are a variety of sizes, colors, textures and even some that bloom!

You’ll need to pay attention to your home's interior light and temperature as there are houseplants for almost every indoor atmosphere – low light, bright light, cool rooms, humid bathrooms, etc. Some easy houseplants to start with include spider plants, pothos, ferns, peperomia and peace lily. Don’t go rogue, talk to an expert at your local garden center to help you make the right choice.

One note, many garden centers sometimes have limited hours in January. Call to make sure your garden center is open.

How about trying a garden class? The Denver Botanical Gardens, Hudson Gardens and your local garden centers all offer classes for gardening at any level. Go and expand your horizons.

If you’re an experienced gardener, then try something new. Garden centers can’t carry every plant available so start new varieties of flowers, herbs or vegetables from seed. January is the perfect time to shop for those seed catalogs for ideas and inspiration!

You don’t have to wait for the snow to thaw. A winter windowsill garden is teaming with life and is a great family project for everyone to enjoy. You can easily grow lettuce and herbs on a windowsill right now.

As we get closer to the garden season, I want to talk about composting but if you live in Denver think about taking advantage of their compost program now. For a small fee, Denver residents can put yard debris and food scraps into a special bin instead of adding these great organic materials to the trash. The bin is collected, and the organic material is turned into high-quality compost.

If you don’t think you can fill a compost bin on your own, go in with a neighbor or two shares the cost and reduce the amount of waste you throw away.

Last year, Denver composted 10,000 tons of organic waste.

“The richness I achieve comes from nature…the source of my inspiration” – Monet

