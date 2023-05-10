Proctor's Garden: The fall garden still offers surprises

The cooler nights and shorter days help keep fall gardens blooming.

DENVER, Colorado — Cooler nights and shorter days signal plants to get busy and bloom or to just keep blooming.

Some of the garden highlights that you may wish to add include:

Colchicum, sometimes called meadow saffron, blooms only in fall. The pink or white flowers spring from the ground without leaves. The double form called 'Waterlily' is especially showy. The bulbs (which are poisonous) are planted in fall and are available now at garden centers.

Roses are inclined to bloom again. My miniature roses grow in pots and aren't bothered much by beetles since they're on the patio. I house my minis in my little greenhouse in winter. Any cool, sunny place will work.

Ornamental grasses are at their best. Don't cut them down until early next spring. They're meant to be appreciated in all seasons. One of my favorites is northern sea oats. It's great for fall and winter decorating.

Goldenrods are bright and showy. They do not cause allergies; their pollen is heavy and sticky and is not airborne. Goldenrods do attract bees and butterflies but aren't very palatable to deer. The variety shown is 'Crown of Rays.'

It's not too late to plant or revamp container planting with fall bloomers such as grasses, mums, kale, black-eyed Susans, ornamental peppers and pansies.

