Volunteers needed for Denver plant sale

Whether it’s your first ever houseplant or you’re planting a whole garden, there’s something for every gardener.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DENVER — The Denver Botanic Gardens' beloved spring plant sale is back next month.

The annual spring plant sale returns Friday, May 12, and Saturday, May 13, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The show will have 15 different plant divisions as well as expert advice from Colorado horticulturalists.

Denver Botanic Gardens has issued a call for volunteers for the sale at the York Street Gardens over Mother's Day weekend.

Volunteers can be greeters, cashiers, cashier assistants, and plant valets. The Gardens said volunteers will receive a free lunch and 10 percent off all purchases. Volunteers can sign up online.

The sale's setup will be May 9-11 and a preview party is Thursday, May 11.

Those with any questions about the positions can contact Volunteer Services at 720-865-3609 or vol@botanicgardens.org.



VOLUNTEER CALL for Spring Plant on May 12-13. Volunteers can be greeters, cashiers, cashier assistants and plant valets. Receive free lunch, 10% off all purchases and our deepest appreciation! Learn more and sign up: https://t.co/yCjRiipDVW pic.twitter.com/H49DX4sOFn — Denver Botanic Gardens (@denverbotanic) April 17, 2023

Proctor's Garden:

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.