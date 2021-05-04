Your pup could be the face of Budweiser’s holiday cans

The holidays could come early if your bud's mug lands on Bud's mug.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Does your dog have the mug for a mug of beer?

Budweiser has launched a nationwide dog casting call to select one lucky pup to be the star of Budweiser’s 2021 holiday cans.

Traditionally, one of Bud's dalmatians is featured on the festive aluminum cans. This year, your dog could be on the cans which will be sold nationwide this holiday season.

Entries must be submitted by Saturday, May 8. A public voting period will take place on Budweiser’s social channels between May 10 and May 12 where consumers can vote for the dog to be featured on the cans.

Budweiser said the winner will be announced Friday, May 14.

While only one dog will get the ultimate honor, Budweiser will honor all dogs with a $25,000 donation to Pets & People Foundation, a nonprofit that offers pet-assisted therapy visits to people who could use some healing joy in their days.

Here's how to enter:

Consumers can enter their dog by commenting on Budweiser’s Facebook post of the announcement with a picture of their dog with #PupweiserContest, posting a photo of their pup on Instagram with #PupweiserContest, or Tweeting #PupweiserContest with their dog’s photo

post of the announcement with a picture of their dog with #PupweiserContest, posting a photo of their pup on with #PupweiserContest, or #PupweiserContest with their dog’s photo Entries are accepted between Monday, May 3 and Saturday, May 8.

To up your entry, consumers should tell Budweiser why their doggo deserves the spot.

Budweiser said the contest is open to U.S. residents 21 and older. You can view the official rules at Budweiser.com/PupweiserContestRules.

