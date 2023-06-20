Denver Animal Shelter has lots of big dogs you can adopt

A large number of large dogs means there's a growing kennel space issue at Denver Animal Shelter.

DENVER — Denver Animal Shelter (DAS) has lots of large dogs and said it's running out of kennel space.

In order to move big dogs into loving homes as quickly as possible, the shelter has a special on large-dog adoptions through July 20.

DAS said any dog, 30 pounds and over, is available for adoption for $30.

All adoptions come with spay or neuter surgery, vaccinations, microchip and a one-year pet license. Regular adoption fees range from $100 to $170, depending on the dog’s age.

DAS said big dogs give big love, are a crime deterrent, are protectors, are great exercise partners, and make you look small — forget wearing vertical stripes and black clothes.

The Denver shelter said there are also lots of small dogs, but small dogs get adopted more quickly.

"We are concerned since our animal numbers continue to grow and we know it will only get worse," Denver Animal Protection Director Melanie Sobel said. "The Fourth of July is our busiest day, and the following week is our busiest week of the year for strays coming into the shelter. We want to make room for all the animals that will need help."

Denver Animal Shelter is located at 1241 W. Bayaud Ave.

