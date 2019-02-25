DENVER — Parker the Snow Dog is a two-year-old Bernese Mountain Dog who has stolen the hearts of Instagram followers from around the world, all eager to follow along on his next Colorado adventure.

Parker's reach is far and wide, earning him a follow from Broncos players Von Miller, Derek Wolfe, and all the 9NEWS personalities.

With the help of his best friend, owner and human social media manager, Dustin Schaefer, Parker the Snow Dog made it to every Broncos game in the 2018-2019 season. At those games, he donned his beloved Von Miller jersey, orange shades and sometimes dog gloves, when temperatures were just too cold for his paws.

While some Denver Broncos players have called him an “unofficial” mascot for the team, Parker does hold another official title several miles West of Mile High Stadium.

RELATED: These 21 stories about how 9NEWS viewers met their pets will warm your cold, dead heart

Parker is the official representative of the Loveland Ski Area, wearing goggles, napping in the lodge between photo shoots and greeting patrons with nuzzles… asking for only belly rubs in return.

Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER Thank You Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank You for signing up for the 9NEWSLETTER Please try again later.

Submit

Parker’s dog dad Dustin Schaefer manages Parker’s social media following, developing partnerships with local businesses, events, and charities. Parker the Snow Dog spends time visiting with the kids and adults who benefit from Rocky Mountain Village Easterseals. Located in Empire, the Rocky Mountain Village is a fully accessible camp that is used by more than 800 children and adults with disabilities during the summer camping sessions.

Each of Parker's visit is documented with photos and videos that get liked by thousands of his social media followers.

Parker is Dustin’s second Bernese Mountain Dog. His first dog Toby passed away after suffering from a stomach condition called gastric dilatation. Each special in their own way, Dustin says that Parker holds a new space in his heart after losing Toby.

To follow Parker the Snow Dog, check out his Instagram Page here: https://www.instagram.com/officialsnowdog/

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Feature stories from 9NEWS