DENVER — Pepperoni is a handsome Chihuahua mix who is about 12 years old.

He loves to go for leisurely walks, spend quality time with his people, and curl up on the couch for some love!

He's looking for a home where children are old enough to understand the need for gentle handling. If you are looking for a quiet little companion, contact the Denver Animal Shelter.

