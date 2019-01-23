DENVER — If you spent hours as a kid using Legos to assemble creative masterpieces, a pop-up bar coming to Denver this summer is sure to pique your interest.

Brick Bar, a pop-up bar built using over one million Legos, is coming to the Mile High City this June for one weekend. The Lego bricks will be transferred and assembled into what organizers say will be the "ultimate nostalgia trip."

Along with impressive sculptures – like a tennis table made from more than 22,000 bricks – guests will be able to shape their own creations while sipping on a beer or cocktail of their choice. The event will also include a DJ, a wishing well, and Lego-building contests with prizes awarded to those with the best creations.

Brick Bar

Brick Bar Director James Farrell came up with idea for a Lego-focused bar while having a beer and has since taken the event to major cities such as Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane. Upcoming pop-ups are also planned this year in London and Los Angeles.

“It's a great way for adults to let their hair down, get creative, bring back the years in a nostalgic playground whilst having a beer,” Brick Bar organizers wrote in an email to 9NEWS.

Although the exact location of the pop-up has not been announced, organizers said the event will happen in early June. Tickets are expected to cost about $25 per person, and will be available on a first-come, first serve basis. You can sign up for pre-release tickets at this link: www.thebrickbars.com

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Feature stories from 9NEWS