Campgrounds at Colorado State Parks to stay closed through at least May 4

Coloradans hoping to camp the first weekend of May will not be able to do so at state parks.

DENVER — Despite the statewide stay-at-home order being lifted on on Monday, April 27, Coloradans will have to wait a little bit longer to camp at the state's 41 state parks.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) announced that a closure of all state campgrounds and facilities has been extended through Monday, May 4.

CPW said it's also possible campground closures could be extended even longer in an ongoing effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

That includes reservations for yurts and cabins, CPW said. Those who made reservations to camp through May 4 should be receiving a full refund.

If a reservation is set to extend past May 4, the reservation will be changed to start on May 5 and continue for the remainder of the dates requested.

CPW said the move was based on Gov. Jared Polis' safer-at-home order, which went into effect Monday and asks that people recreate within 10 miles of their homes.

State parks around Colorado remain open for recreation but CPW has closed all playgrounds, picnic areas and dispersed camping for the time being.

"I'm proud that we are one of the few states to have kept our state park system open for visitation during this entire crisis," Gov. Jared Polis said in a tweet. "Recreating outdoors is an important part of staying healthy!"

>WATCH ABOVE: Some state parks are seeing crowds that typically don't come until summer.