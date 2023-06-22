Cantaloupe planting underway in Rocky Ford

Farmers of the Rocky Ford Growers Association are hard at work to create the country's best melons.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ROCKY FORD, Colo. — The world's best melons are on their way.

Farmers in southeast Colorado have planted this year's crop of cantaloupe and melons.

The cantaloupe and melons planted in Rocky Ford are known as among the best in the world.

The Rocky Ford Growers Association said the first melons are expected to hit store shelves in late July. The association said its growing season can last from late April into September.

Rocky Ford melons will be aided by another hot summer in southeast Colorado.

Association President Michael Hirakata said the difference in the heat between the day and night is part of what gives Rocky Ford cantaloupe its flavor.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.