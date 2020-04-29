Cherry Creek Arts Festival cancels 2020 event

The 30th annual event was canceled due to the evolving impacts of COVID-19.

DENVER — The 2020 Cherry Creek Arts Festival has been canceled due to social distancing restrictions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers announced Wednesday.

Considered one of most competitive juried art shows in the country, the 30th annual event was slated to take place July 3, July 4 and July 5 along the streets of Cherry Creek North in Denver.

"It is with great sadness that we share the difficult decision made by the CherryArts board of directors to cancel the 2020 Cherry Creek Arts Festival. This decision was made after weeks of careful deliberation about the challenging and evolving impacts of COVID-19 and was informed by City of Denver and State of Colorado public health officials," said Tara Brickell, executive director and CEO of CherryArts.

"As an event that relies on the regional and national travel of artists and hosts over 330,000 people, we are confident this is the best decision to ensure the safety of artists and our community during this time of social distancing," Brickell said.

In addition to 265 national juried artists selling original artworks, each year the festival offers live performers, live music, interactive art experiences, food booths, drinks and a full block of family-friendly activities.

Organizers said artists who planned on participating in the the 2020 event will have the option to return for the 2021 event, or receive a full refund for booth fees.

“We look forward to returning in 2021 on July 2, July 3 & July 4, when we plan to celebrate the 30th Anniversary with ‘Art for Everyone,’ including visual and performing arts and educational and immersive arts experiences," Brickell said.

Event organizer and nonprofit CherryArts said it's initiating and exploring a number of options, including online platforms, to help support artists and the community throughout 2020.

