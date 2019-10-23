DENVER — Cirque du Soleil has announced it will bring its first ever sports-inspired show to Denver in 2020.

VOLTA will set up under the Big Top in Pepsi Center's Prius West Lot from April 30 to June 7, 2020.

The energetic, urban and contemporary production is described as a captivating voyage of discovery that showcases never-before-seen under Big Top acrobatics in a visually striking world.

VOLTA is about being true to oneself, fulfilling one’s true potential, and recognizing one’s own power to make it possible.

The production features a score composed by Anthony Gonzalez from electronic group M83 inspired by the adventurous spirit that fuels the culture of street sports.

VOLTA tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Oct. 25 at CirqueDuSoleil.com/Volta and by phone at 1-877-924-7783.

VOLTA is Cirque du Soleil’s 41st original production since 1984 and its 18th show presented under the Big Top. More than 190 million spectators worldwide have witnessed a Cirque du Soleil production.

